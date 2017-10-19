Storm Brian to bring severe winds and coastal flooding this weekend

Met Éireann has named the “rapidly deepening depression” moving across the Atlantic as Storm Brian and has said it will bring severe winds and the potential for coastal flooding across Ireland this weekend.

A status orange wind warning, the second highest of the three alert categories, applies to counties Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford on Saturday.

For Galway and Mayo the warning applies from 6am to 6pm on Saturday. For the other five counties the warning applies from midnight on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Met Éireann also said there is a risk of coastal flooding, as Storm Brian tracks eastwards across central and southern parts of Ireland.

It said on Saturday morning winds could reach speeds of up to 130km/h in coastal parts of Connacht before moving eastwards to coastal parts of Munster and Co Wexford on Saturday evening.

Yellow wind warnings are in place for the entire country from 10pm on Friday until 10pm on Saturday.

#StormBrian has been named by @MetEireann as the second storm of the season, bringing strong winds to Ireland and the UK on Saturday pic.twitter.com/r2zxzqeSrL — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2017

The system that may become #StormBrian will undergo explosive cyclogenesis in the next 24 hours. Deepening from 1006hPa to 961hPa pic.twitter.com/41P9LTDYB4 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2017

Met Éireann says “various parts of the country will experience strong winds at different times during this period, with northern counties probably not encountering peak winds until Saturday afternoon”.

Separately, a status yellow rainfall warning is in place today in counties in Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

Heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA)has warned drivers to exercise caution while using the roads on Friday night and Saturday as Storm Brian passes over Ireland.

It gave the following advice for driving in strong winds:

- Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected. Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

-Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles, motorcyclists and cyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

- Drivers should allow extra space allow between themselves and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

- Use dipped headlights at all times