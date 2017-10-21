Storm Brian sweeps across the country bringing rain and flooding

The centre of Storm Brian which brought flooding to parts of the country this morning is currently over the east of the country and bringing heavy downpours and strong winds.

The storm has also brought powerful northwesterly winds to the west coast, with gusts of 110 and 130km/h. These winds are expected to move northwards over the afternoon.

Parts of Limerick city along O’Callaghan Strand were flooded this morning due to a combination of high tides and heavy rain, but a clean-up is under way, with Limerick Council reporting that water levels are now falling on the river Shannon. The council said there was also flooding in front of Sarsfield House, Merchant’s Quay plaza and Limerick Courthouse Potato Market.

Met Éireann said an orange national weather warning remains in place. There is also an orange gale warning in effect in coastal areas. Wind speeds in excess of 80km/h and gusts of 130km/h are expected.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said the gale force northwestly winds will track along the west coast this afternoon, but said there would not be “any in comparison” to what was experienced last week with Storm Ophelia.

He said that, as of midday, there was some very heavy rain in the east and this rainbelt was moving eastwards across the country and was expected to clear in the next few hours.

The winds will gradually moderate and showers will become more scattered, but it will remain very windy in the north and east of the country, the forecaster said.

He said there had been some localised flooding and there was a risk of more flooding this afternoon.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the chair of the National Emergency Coordination Group, Seán Hogan, said: “The rainfall is not finished but the extent of damage, flooding and disruption has been limited and in line with expectations for this type of Atlantic storm.

“Local authorities have been dealing principally with spot flooding on local roads and some regional roads. While local severe weather assessment teams will continue to monitor the situation in those areas identified as being subject to the worst conditions by Storm Brian, essentially, local authorities are now dealing with issues through normal emergency response arrangements.”

With regard to further flooding, the group said “there are no concerns currently for sea levels or high tides on the south, southwest, northwest or west coast.

“No further risk is anticipated from sea levels as the surge associated with Storm Brian has passed.”

Sandbags had been put in place outside vulnerable properties in Co Cork and Co Galway as Met Éireann warned of “huge Atlantic waves” today.

However, overnight fears that Storm Brian might lead to flooding in Cork city and a number of towns in the county proved unfounded, as high tide passed in the city and county with minimal surface flooding and all roads remained open.

Transport

Rail passengers are facing disruption today due to trains being limited to 50km/h due to concerns over the powerful winds.

On Intercity services delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected from first trains until further notice on the following routes: Tralee to Mallow, Cork to Dublin, Waterford to Dublin, Rosslare Europort to Dublin.

Services are delayed from noon until further notice on routes Limerick to Limerick Junction, Limerick to Galway, Galway to Dublin, Westport to Dublin, Sligo to Dublin. Services are suspended for the day from Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh and from Limerick Junction to Waterford

People travelling by air and sea today are asked to check the relevant company’s website.

Dublin Airport said they are not expecting Storm Brian to have any significant impact on flight operations. However, passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information.

Shannon Airport has advised passengers with flights over the weekend to check with their airline before travelling to the airport as a precautionary measure.

Cork Airport is operating as normal but marketing manager Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the changing weather situation on an hourly basis.

Gardaí are asking the public to reduce speed if driving and to take extra care near coast lines, waterways and cliff walks.

There are some closures on roads due to local flooding, including part of the N72.

Cork City Council has said people should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following Hurricane Ophelia.

Power outages

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group warned Storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work and may increase the current number of customers without power.

ESB Networks crews have restored power to a further 8,000 homes, farms and businesses, bringing the total reconnected to 356,000 customers. Work continues to restore power to the remaining 22,000 customers. Any damage to electricity network should be reported on 1850-372 999.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.