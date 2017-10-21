Storm Brian: parts of Limerick flooded and transport disrupted

Storm Brian is moving in across the country bringing high winds , heavy rain and flooding.

According to Met Eireann an orange national weather warning remains in place. There is also an orange gale warning in effect in coastal areas. Winds speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts of 130 km/h are expected.

According to Met Eireann “It will be extremely windy in the south and west this morning with stormy conditions around coasts and the risk of flooding.”

Met Eireann says strong to gale force winds Northwest winds will develop all over Ireland this afternoon. Severe gusts are expected around coasts. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours will be found all over Ireland.

This evening the winds will gradually moderate and showers will become more scattered, but it will remain very windy in the north and east of the country.

Flooding

Areas around Limerick city are experiencing flooding after the River Shannon burst its banks as Storm Brian swept in.

Merchants Quay is flooded where the Circuit and District Court buildings are located. According to Limerick City and County Council the water is “receding very slowly”.

O’Callaghan Strand is also flooded following a high tide. The front of Sarsfield House tax offices has also flooded. There are reports of at least three houses flooded on Mill Road, Corbally.

The Kileely Road is also flooded, according to Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan. The Limerick local authority has reported that its city-center flood defenses have worked.

Homes are without power in the Patrickswell, Cappamore, Garryspillane and Gillogue areas.

Overnight fears that Storm Brian might lead to flooding in Cork city and a number of county towns proved unfounded, as high tide passed off in both the city and county with only minimal surface flooding and all roads remained open.

Sandbags have been put in place outside vulnerable properties in Co Cork and Co Galway as Met Éireann has warned of “huge Atlantic waves”.

Fishmonger Colm O’Riordan of Ballycotton Seafood, Midleton, east Cork places sandbags by his shop door. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Transport

Iarnród Éireann says that on Saturday there will be delays to rail services due to speed restrictions of 50mph as a result of the orange wind weather warnings associated with Storm Brian. On Intercity services delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected from first trains until further notice on the following routes: Tralee to Mallow, Cork to Dublin, Waterford to Dublin, Rosslare Europort to Dublin. Services delayed from 12:00 until further notice on routes Limerick to Limerick Junction, Limerick to Galway, Galway to Dublin, Westport to Dublin, Sligo to Dublin. Services are suspended for the day from Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh and from Limerick Junction to Waterford

People travelling by air and sea today are asked to check the relevant company’s website.

Dublin Airport has said they are not expecting Storm Brian to have any significant impact on flight operations. Check with your airline for latest information.

Shannon Airport has advised passengers with flights over the weekend to check with their airline before travelling to the airport as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile Cork Airport is operating as normal but marketing manager, Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the changing weather situation on an hourly basis.

An Garda Síochána are asking the public to reduce speed if driving and to take extra care near coast lines waterways and cliff walks.

Cork City Council has said people should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following Hurricane Ophelia.The council also reported that no tidal flooding is expected on Saturday.

Power outages

The National Emergency Coordination Group has said storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work and may increase the current number of customers without power.

It said crews will almost certainly be stood down from work as the storm passes

ESB Networks crews have restored power to a further 8,000 homes, farms and businesses, bringing total reconnected to 356,000 customers. Work continues to restore power to the remaining 29,000 customers. Any damage to electricity network should be reported on 1850 372 999.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.