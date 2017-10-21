Storm Brian: heavy rain sees parts of Limerick city flooded

Parts of Limerick city are flooded this morning as storm Brian brings high winds and heavy rain to the west.

According to Met Eireann an orange national weather warning remains in place. There is also an orange gale warning in effect in coastal areas. Winds speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts of 130 km/h are expected.

The national weather forecaster says “It will be extremely windy in the south and west this morning with stormy conditions around coasts and the risk of flooding.”

Limerick Council is reporting flooding at O’Callaghan Strand, the road is closed. The council are also reporting flooding in front of Sarsfield House, Merchant’s Quay plaza and Limerick Courthouse Potato Market.

Local authorities are monitoring coastal areas today. Sandbags have been put in place outside vulnerable properties in Co Cork and Co Galway as Met Éireann has warned of “huge Atlantic waves”.

Overnight fears that Storm Brian might lead to flooding in Cork city and a number of county towns proved unfounded, as high tide passed off in both the city and county with only minimal surface flooding and all roads remained open.

Fishmonger Colm O’Riordan of Ballycotton Seafood, Midleton, east Cork places sandbags by his shop door. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Met Eireann says strong to gale force winds Northwest winds will develop all over Ireland this afternoon. Severe gusts are expected around coasts. Heavy showers or longer spells of rain with thundery downpours will be found all over Ireland.

The national weather forecaster says that on Saturday evening the winds will gradually moderate and showers will become more scattered, but it will remain very windy in the north and east of the country.

Met Eireann says “On Sunday, there’ll be some bright spells, but cloudy periods also with a little showery rain. More persistent rain will develop in the west in the early evening. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.”

Transport

Iarnród Éireann says that on Saturday there will be delays to rail services due to speed restrictions of 50mph as a result of the orange wind weather warnings associated with Storm Brian.

On Intercity services delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected from first trains until further notice on the following routes: Tralee to Mallow, Cork to Dublin, Waterford to Dublin, Rosslare Europort to Dublin. Services delayed from 12:00 until further notice on routes Limerick to Limerick Junction, Limerick to Galway, Galway to Dublin, Westport to Dublin, Sligo to Dublin. Services are suspended for the day from Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh and from Limerick Junction to Waterford

People travelling by air and sea today are asked to check the relevant company’s website.

Dublin Airport has said they are not expecting Storm Brian to have any significant impact on flight operations. Check with your airline for latest information.

Shannon Airport has advised passengers with flights over the weekend to check with their airline before travelling to the airport as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile Cork Airport is operating as normal but marketing manager, Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the changing weather situation on an hourly basis.

An Garda Síochána are asking the public to reduce speed if driving and to take extra care near coast lines waterways and cliff walks.

Cork City Council has said people should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following Hurricane Ophelia.The council also reported that no tidal flooding is expected on Saturday.

Power outages

The National Emergency Coordination Group has said storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work and may increase the current number of customers without power.

It said crews will almost certainly be stood down from work as the storm passes

ESB Networks crews have restored power to a further 8,000 homes, farms and businesses, bringing total reconnected to 356,000 customers. Work continues to restore power to the remaining 22,000 customers. Any damage to electricity network should be reported on 1850 372 999.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.