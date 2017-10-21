Storm Brian: clean-up begins after flooding and high winds

A clean-up operation is under way on Sunday after Storm Brian caused some flooding and travel disruption.

Less than a week after ex-hurricane Ophelia battered the country, resulting in three deaths, the latest storm brought high winds and large Atlantic waves through Friday night and into Saturday.

But while some ferries were cancelled and some local roads closed, damage was been limited, the head of the Republic’s emergency co-ordination group said.

Motorists are being advised to reduce speed especially on local roads and routes near the coast where there may be spot flooding.

Flooding in front of Sarsfield House in Limerick. Photograph: @LimerickCouncil

Limerick city was one of the areas worst-hit as the River Shannon overflowed on Saturday morning flooding homes and businesses.

The flooding in Limerick later receded as water levels in the Shannon fell after the morning high tide.

In Galway city, temporary flood defences erected close to the Spanish Arch landmark proved effective, though the waters came close to reaching some properties.

Cork

On Saturday night, Cork County Council reported a significant flood along the river Blackwater, which may affect access to the N72 Park Road in Mallow overnight. It said flood barriers were being erected in the area. Flood barriers were also being erected in lower areas in Fermoy.

Sandbags had been put in place outside vulnerable properties in Co Cork and Co Galway as Met Éireann warned of “huge Atlantic waves” on Saturday.

A parked car is seen at Salthill in Galway as waves crash over the promenade. Photograph: PA

However, fear that Storm Brian might lead to flooding in Cork city and a number of towns in the county proved unfounded, as the early high tide passed in the city and county with minimal surface flooding.

The county was one of the worse affected by ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Sean Hogan, chair of the emergency group, said on Saturday: “The rainfall is not finished but the extent of damage, flooding and disruption has been limited and in line with expectations for this type of Atlantic storm.”

Many popular visitor locations, such as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, were closed to the public on Saturday due to the weather warnings.

“Do not visit, it is unsafe and extremely dangerous,” said a warning on the venue’s website.

Racing at the Fairyhouse track in Co Meath was postponed.

A wave breaks over a wall as bystanders look out across the Irish Sea during Storm Brian in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The orange wind warning, the second highest, which was issued for southern and western coastal areas on Saturday has now expired and there are no weather warnings in place for Sunday.

Storm Brian was the result of a “weather bomb” of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean.

Wake of Ophelia

It arrived in Ireland as the country is still picking up the pieces in the wake of Ophelia.

On Saturday Rail passengers faced disruption on Saturday due to trains being limited to 50km/h amid concerns over the powerful winds.

Iarnród Éireann has since announced speed restrictions have been lifted on all routes and services were now operating normally.

Dublin Airport said they were not expecting Storm Brian to have any significant impact on flight operations. However, passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information.

Bus Éireann announced a number of services were cancelled in the east of the country on Saturday, due to “operational issues”. Services on Sunday are operating to schedule.

Storm Brian hits Dun Laoghaire pier. Photograph: Collins Photos

Cork City Council has said people should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following ex-hurricane Ophelia.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group warned Storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work following Storm Ophelia and may increase the current number of customers without power.

Work continues to restore power to the remaining 15,000 customers. Any damage to the electricity network should be reported on 1850-372999.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.