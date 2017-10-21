Storm Brian brings heavy rain, winds and flooding

The centre of Storm Brian, which brought flooding to parts of the country on Saturday morning, has passed the east of the country and moved over Britain.

The storm has brought heavy downpours and powerful winds, including strong northwesterly winds, with gusts of 110 and 130km/h.

These winds were expected to move northwards and eastwards as the night progressed.

Parts of Limerick city along O’Callaghan Strand were flooded on Saturday morning due to a combination of high tides and heavy rain, but a clean-up is under way, with Limerick Council reporting that water levels are now falling on the river Shannon. Limerick’s Civil Defence branch later reported that high tide passed without incident.

The council said there was also flooding in front of Sarsfield House, Merchant’s Quay plaza and Limerick Courthouse Potato Market.

On Saturday night, Met Éireann issued a status yellow wind warning for all of Ireland until 1am on Sunday. Winds with mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h were expected, with gusts of between 90 and 110km/h.

It also said showers would continue overnight, turning heavy in places.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy had said the gale force northwesterly winds would track along the west coast on Saturday afternoon, but there would not be “any in comparison” to what was experienced last week with Storm Ophelia.

He said that there was some very heavy rain in the east at midday and this rainbelt would move eastwards across the country before clearing.

He also confirmed that there had been some localised flooding.

Emergency response

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the chairman of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Seán Hogan, said: “The rainfall is not finished but the extent of damage, flooding and disruption has been limited and in line with expectations for this type of Atlantic storm.

“Local authorities have been dealing principally with spot flooding on local roads and some regional roads. While local severe weather assessment teams will continue to monitor the situation in those areas identified as being subject to the worst conditions by Storm Brian, essentially, local authorities are now dealing with issues through normal emergency response arrangements.”

With regard to further flooding, the group said “there are no concerns currently for sea levels or high tides on the south, southwest, northwest or west coast.

“No further risk is anticipated from sea levels as the surge associated with Storm Brian has passed.”

Sandbags had been put in place outside vulnerable properties in Co Cork and Co Galway as Met Éireann warned of “huge Atlantic waves” on Saturday.

Fears that Storm Brian might lead to flooding in Cork city and a number of towns in the county proved unfounded, as the early high tide passed in the city and county with minimal surface flooding.

However, on Saturday night, Cork County Council reported a significant flood along the river Blackwater, which may affect access to the N72 Park Road in Mallow overnight. It said flood barriers were being erected in the area. Flood barriers were also being erected in lower areas in Fermoy.

Transport

Rail passengers faced disruption on Saturday due to trains being limited to 50km/h amid concerns over the powerful winds. Iarnród Éireann has since announced that speed restrictions have been lifted on all routes.

On Intercity services delays of 15 to 30 minutes were expected from first trains on Saturday on the following routes: Tralee to Mallow, Cork to Dublin, Waterford to Dublin, Rosslare Europort to Dublin.

Services were delayed from noon until further notice on the routes Limerick to Limerick Junction, Limerick to Galway, Galway to Dublin, Westport to Dublin, Sligo to Dublin. Services were suspended for the day from Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh and from Limerick Junction to Waterford

People travelling by air and sea over the weekend are asked to check the relevant company’s website.

Dublin Airport said they were not expecting Storm Brian to have any significant impact on flight operations. However, passengers are advised to check with their airline for the latest information.

Shannon Airport has advised passengers with flights over the weekend to check with their airline before travelling to the airport as a precautionary measure. Two Ryanair flights to the airport were diverted to Dublin on Saturday afternoon and flights from Gatwick and to Krakow on Saturday night were delayed as a result of the storm.

Cork Airport was operating as normal, but marketing manager Kevin Cullinne confirmed that airport management are monitoring the weather situation on an hourly basis.

Bus Éireann announced a number of services were cancelled in the east of the country on Saturday, due to “operational issues”.

Gardaí are asking the public to reduce speed if driving and to take extra care near coast lines, waterways and cliff walks.

There are some closures on roads due to local flooding, including part of the N72, the Bleach Road and the surrounding area in Kilkenny city and the Ballyderown/Ballyduff Road in Co Cork.

Cork City Council has said people should travel with care because many trees and buildings remain damaged and unstable following ex-hurricane Ophelia.

Power outages

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group warned Storm Brian is likely to impact on ESB work following Storm Ophelia and may increase the current number of customers without power.

ESB Networks crews have restored power to a further 15,000 homes, farms and businesses, bringing the total reconnected since Storm Ophelia to about 370,000 customers. Work continues to restore power to the remaining 15,000 customers. Any damage to the electricity network should be reported on 1850-372999.

Customers can check their estimated reconnection time regarding their individual situation using the PowerCheck app or by logging onto powercheck.ie.