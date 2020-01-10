Storm Brendan: Orange alert for entire country warns of flooding and structural damage

Ireland is braced for high winds and heavy rain with a significant risk of coastal flooding on Monday as Atlantic Storm Brendan passes off the northwest coast.

A status red marine warning has been issued which predicts that southerly gales or strong gales will develop overnight on Sunday on Irish Coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head and that strong gale force to storm-force southerly winds will develop on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish sea, reaching violent storm force at times in the west.

An orange wind warning is in place for the entire State

Status orange weather alerts for the entire country are in place, with the wind warnings coming into effect on Monday morning at 7am.

The first orange warning applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford which will be in place between 8am and 3pm on Monday, while the second orange warning applies to Connacht, Donegal and Kerry between 5am and 9pm on Monday.

The warnings say southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

“There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge,” it adds.

The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west on Monday morning and will spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of spot flooding. Winds will gradually ease overnight.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack and Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting, said Storm Brendan would bring stormy conditions to Ireland including “heavy rain and high seas”.

Pressure map, Monday 12.00pm

“ Expect disruption to travel and possible localised flooding especially in coastal areas. There may also be some localised structural damage and trees uprooted,” they said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Storm Brendan is currently off the east coast of Canada and is forecast to track eastwards across the Atlantic undergoing rapid cyclogenesis as it engages with a very strong Jet Stream.

“Rapid cyclogenesis is defined as a depression deepening 24hPa in 24-hours but Brendan is forecast to deepen by about 50hPa in 24-hours.”

A forecaster with Met Éireann added: “ There are Spring tides at the moment, with very high seas and onshore wind so there is a huge risk of coastal flooding, particularly on Southern and Atlantic coasts.”

Flood barriers

Dublin City Council on Sunday said flood defences will be erected and the car parks at Clontarf and Sanymount will be closed from 6am on Monday. The council said it is expected the car parks will reopen later in the afternoon.

“It may also be necessary to close some flood gates along the River Dodder in the Ballsbridge area,” the council said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor the weather over the next few days.”

Galway City Council put flood barriers in place at vulnerable locations in the city, in preparation of the stormy weather.

The council said the extreme weather events “will lead to over-topping and potential flooding along shorelines”.

“The severe weather assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and will put further measures in place as necessary,” a statement by the council said.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and harbours.

“Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and quickly drag you away. Do not approach breaking waves,” the coast guard added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has advised the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves while the warnings are in place.

Five locations will be closed as a result of the warnings, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry, Dromore Woods Nature Reserve in Co Clare, Coole Park & Gardens Nature Reserve, Co Galway, Connemara National Park, Co Galway and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

The NPWS has called for the public’s “ongoing cooperation on this matter by not entering these sites for the duration of these weather warnings”.