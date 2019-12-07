Storm Atiyah: Parks and nature reserves to be closed on Sunday

A number of public parks will be closed on Sunday due to expected strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Atiyah.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht said it was advising members of the public not to visit any national parks, national monuments or nature reserves a status orange weather warning was in place.

The warning covers counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick from 9am on Sunday morning to 6am on Monday.

The service said the following parks and reserves would be closed on Sunday:

* Connemara National Park

* Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway

* Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co. Galway

* Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co. Mayo

* Old Head Nature Reserve, Co. Mayo

* Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

* Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare

* Killarney House and Gardens, Co. Kerry

Met Éireann says Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday generating a swathe of very strong winds across the country. The forecaster said southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts from 110 to 130km/h.

While the actual storm will remain quite far from Ireland’s north coast, people on the west coast are advised to take extra precautions on Sunday and into Monday morning, said Met Éireann forecaster Elizabeth Coleman.

There is a possibility of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and storm surge.

A yellow wind warning is set to come into place for the rest of the country from 3pm on Sunday to 6am on Monday as winds reach mean speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts of up to 100 km/h.

This weekend’s storm is typical for this time of year due to the current “mobile Atlantic regime”, said Ms Coleman, adding that milder temperatures are set to continue in the coming days.

“We’re at that period when it’s sometimes milder at night time than it is during the day,” she said. Temperatures will range between 6-8 degrees in the coming days, rising to 10 degrees at night.

Once Storm Atiyah clears, Monday is expected to be a clear and dry day. However, milder air will bring rainfall on Tuesday and more unsettled weather. Temperatures are expected to become colder on Wednesday and Thursday.

Named by Met Éireann, Atiyah (pronounced “Ah-tee-ya”) comes from a list compiled by the Irish forecaster and the UK Met Office to cover the 2019-2020 storm season.