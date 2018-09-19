Storm Ali: Woman dies as caravan blown onto beach and 140,000 without power

A woman in her 50s has died after the caravan she was staying in was blown onto a beach in Co Galway as Storm Ali swept the country on Wednesday.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene in Claddaghduff, north of Clifden on Wednesday morning. Gardaí said they received a report at 7.45am that a caravan had blown off the cliff. A search was carried out on the beach and the woman’s body was found a short time later.

The woman had been staying at a campsite at the time.

Her body is expected to be taken to UCG for a post mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified. Gardaí said they are investigating the incident.

Storm Ali: What we know so far

A woman in her 50s has died after the caravan she was staying in was blown off a cliff in Co Galway.

Some 140,000 homes and business are without power.

An orange wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry is in place until 1pm on Wednesday. A status yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country until 5pm on Wednesday.

A number of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled. Irish Ferries has also cancelled sailings to and from Dublin while Irish Rail are reporting disruptions on some of its services. Dublin Bus is also diverting some routes that are effected by fallen debris.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the gardai are reporting a number of road blockages due to fallen trees and debris. A number of cars have been damaged and gardaí said one motorist has received minor injuries.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin has closed, including Dublin Zoo. All traffic going towards the city will be diverted down the Odd Lamp Road and to Chesterfield Avenue. The Cabra Gate is closed.

The National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly has now pushed back the opening time to noon due to safety concerns over the weather. Those who have already arrived are asked to remain in their cars in the car park.

Significant damage

Some 140,000 homes and businesses are without power on Wednesday as Storm Ali sweeps across Ireland causing significant damage.

“Gale force winds from Storm Ali with gusts of over 140 km/h have caused damaged to the electricity network affecting more than 140,000 homes, farms and businesses,” the ESB said in a statement. “The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.”

It said there were 750 separate faults affecting Cavan, Sligo, Galway, Thurles, Castlebar, Tralee, Portlaoise, Mullingar and Dundalk.

The storm has brought severe winds to many parts of the country and forecasters have issued an orange weather alert for 17 counties. Met Éireann said gusts of 143km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway while in Co Mayo, gusts of 124 km/h were recorded at Newport and 107km/h at Belmullet.

A chart showing the forecasts for winds from Storm Ali over Ireland at 9am on Wednesday. Photograph: MagicSeaweed.com

Dublin Fire Brigade attended to a fallen tree at Bakers Corner in Dun Laoghaire. The fire brigade warned the public to take care on the roads.

Irish Rail has reported widespread disruption on services caused by the storm, including 20-minute delays on all Dart services due to signalling difficulties.

Tree down Finglas Road blocking 1 lane in each direction, traffic delays as a result. Delta Five One our Finglas 🚒 on scene #StormAli #ProjectEDWARD pic.twitter.com/7LsnhP5kee — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 19, 2018

Strongest Gusts in the hour leading up to 11 am (km/h):



111 Knock Airport

102 Casement Aerodrome

98 Dublin Airport

96 Shannon Airport

85 Mount Dillon

83 Ballyhaise

81 Malin Head

78 Cork Airport

74 Grange

74 Finner

70 Athenry

69 Mullingar

69 Oak Park

67 Claremorris — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 19, 2018

There are significant delays to Northern Commuter and Enterprise services and Dart services are fully suspended between Clongriffin and Malahide.

Earlier, it reported a delay of 20 minutes to southbound Commuter services due to an obstruction at Balbriggan. Northbound services were also delayed, pending the line being cleared.

Irish Rail said the line between Edgeworthson and Longford is closed, while the Tullamore and Clara line has reopened. Delays of up to 90 minutes can be expected on Galway and Westport services.

In Northern Ireland the M1 motorway was closed westbound from Black’s Road Dunmurry and east bound from Saintfield Road due to fallen cables.

A fallen tree on O’Connell Street, Dublin, Wednesday morning. Photograph: Éanna Ó Caollaí

ESB Networks said there are currently 55,000 homes, farms and businesses without power as a result of Storm Ali. The counties most impacted include Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

Met Éireann has a status orange wind warning in place for Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry with gusts of between 110km/h and 130km/h expected. The warning is in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

Separately, the forecaster has issued a yellow wind warning for the rest of the country.

Fallen trees

The violent storm force 11 winds, which recorded speeds of 143 km/h at Mace Head caused major disruption across Galway and parts of Mayo, with fallen trees closing roads in Galway city including part of the Promenade in Salthill, St Mary’s Road, the N59 close to Glenlo Abbey, the Parkmore road at Briarhill, Balla near Tonabrucky and Renmore.

Firefighters from Dún Laoghaire attend the scene of a fallen tree on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

A tree also fell in Eyre Square, while there were further tree falls across the county at Knockdoe on the N17, near Corrandulla, the Mountbellew to Ballina road, the R347 Athenry roundabout, Oranmore and Tuam.

Dublin Airport said some flights have been cancelled and advised customers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

The National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, has had to put back its opening from 9am to 11am on Wednesday as a result of the storm passing through the Midlands.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised drivers to “expect the unexpected”. Road users should beware of debris and allow extra space when near cyclists and motorcyclists.

The State agency has also advised drivers to take note of strong crosswinds, as they can also affect the control of a vehicle. Dipped headlights are recommended at all times.

All pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists have been advised by the RSA to wear bright clothing and to take extra care when crossing the road.

Met Éireann said there will be severe or possibly damaging gusts for a time on Wednesday morning especially in the west and northwest. Extreme caution is advised in the coastal districts of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Showery rain will affect many areas at first, with heavy bursts in places. The rain will clear quickly eastwards later in the morning, with sunshine and blustery showers following behind for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees.

Cars were damaged by fallen trees at Stillorgan. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Many places will be dry on Wednesday night, aside from a scattering of showers affecting western and northern areas, and patchy rain and drizzle along southern coasts. Southwesterly winds will continue to moderate overnight, becoming light and variable over southern counties.

Storm Ali arrives on the tail end of tropical storm Helene. Met Éireann said a period of unsettled weather was likely to follow Storm Helene as a number of low pressure systems stayed close to the Irish coast.

The forecaster also warned that rainfall warnings may be issued over parts of the country in the coming days as the impact of these low pressure systems becomes clearer.