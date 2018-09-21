Storm Ali: thousands of homes remain without power
Majority without power are in counties Cavan and Monaghan, Longford and Galway
Workmen deal with a fallen tree on Finglass Road by Glasnevin Cemetary in Dublin. Photograph: PA
An estimated 12,000 people are still without power on Friday morning after Storm Ali brought high winds which felled trees and caused chaos across the transport network on Wednesday.
Two people died during the storm.
A full service on the Luas Green line resumed this morning.
It is understood the majority of those without power are in counties Cavan and Monaghan, with a number of power outages also in Longford and Galway.
Up to 180,000 homes were without power at one stage on Wednesday. Repair efforts were hampered by Storm Bronagh, which followed Storm Ali on Thursday, and brought heavy rain across Ireland on Thursday evening and overnight.
It is expected to be at its peak in the early hours of the morning as it moves across the English midlands and southeast coast.
Met Éireann meteorologist Joan Blackburn said they were monitoring a weather system that may develop into a third storm, Storm Callum, late on Saturday evening.
This system has the potential to develop into something “nasty,” which would hit Ireland late on Saturday into Sunday morning, Ms Blackburn said.
This weather system is being kept under review, and some models predict it may not develop into a storm, she said. “We are aware of it and keeping a close eye on it,” Ms Blackburn said.
