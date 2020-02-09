Status yellow snow and ice warning issued for entire country

Parts of the country could be waking up to snow on Monday morning as widespread wintry showers are predicted overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a two-day status yellow snow and ice warning which will come into effect from midnight on Sunday.

While the worst of Storm Ciara has passed, winds will remain strong countrywide, threatening even more hazardous conditions along with the snow, sleet and ice.

Linda Hughes, forecaster with Met Éireann, said some travel disruption can be expected.

“There will be widespread wintry showers, starting from tonight across the country - the warning is for the whole country,” she said on Sunday.

“There will be falls of sleet and snow, and some snow accumulations as well, mainly in the west and the north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Roads on higher ground were most likely to be worst affected.

“People could be waking tomorrow morning to some snowfall lying on the ground,” added Ms Hughes.

“Again, it will mainly be in the west and north.”

Elsewhere it is more likely to be sleet, apart higher ground. Strong winds are forecast to continue throughout Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures overnight are expected to plunge as low as freezing, with the mercury not rising much more than 3 degrees throughout the day on Monday, it is predicted.

“It will a very cold day and feeling even colder because of the strong westerly winds,” said Ms Hughes.

In the North, the Met Office has also issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

Heavy snow and strong winds will combine to lead to disruption to travel, especially over higher routes, it has warned. There could also be possible stranding of some vehicles and passengers on certain routes, along with possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel as well as power cuts.

Storm Ciara has caused some travel disruption to flights and sailings into and out of Ireland. Aer Lingus advised travellers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers there would be some disruption to sailings over the coming days .

The National Parks and Wildlife Service closed a number of parks around the country on Sunday and advised the public to not visit any national monuments or nature reserves while the warning is in place. The bad weather forced the organisers of Galway 2020 to cancel the opening ceremony.

There is little change forecast in the wintry conditions until mid-week when it is expected to get a little milder.

Very heavy showers coming in from the Atlantic are set to soak the country for the rest of Sunday, in the north particularly.

There have been reports of some damage from Storm Ciara around the country. ESB Networks said it is working to restore power to 14,000 homes and businesses.

Flooding, fallen trees and telegraph poles have resulted in road closures and disruption for drivers in counties Armagh, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Roscommon, and Sligo.

In Donegal, the county council warned the public to be vigilant for falling trees and debris.

“Heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages,” a spokesman added.

Sea surges are also being forecast with spring tides until Wednesday threatening coastal flooding in areas.

The Irish Coast Guard has cautioned people in coastal areas to “stay back, stay high and stay dry.”

Motorists have also been urged to take extra care while driving and to be extra vigilant of cyclists and pedestrians.