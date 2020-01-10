Status orange wind warnings issued as Ireland braces for Storm Brendan

Ireland is braced for high winds and heavy rain with a significant risk of coastal flooding on Monday as Atlantic Storm Brendan passes off the northwest coast.

Status orange weather alerts for eleven counties are in place and a status yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country. The wind warnings come into effect on Monday morning at 7am.

The first orange warning applies to Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo between 7am and midnight on Monday while the second orange warning applies to Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford between 7am and 3pm on Monday.

The warnings say southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

“There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge”, it adds.

The status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary comes into effect at 7am on Monday and expires at midnight. These counties are also at risk of coastal flooding, Met Éireann said.

The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west on Monday morning and will spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of spot flooding. Winds will gradually ease overnight.