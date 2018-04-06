Spot flooding expected in south as heavy rain forecast

A yellow weather warning is in place for the south of the country with torrential rain expected in Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Spot flooding is likely to occur in parts of Munster with Met Éireann forecasters stating that between 30 and 50mms of rain will fall on Friday.

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary with between 25 and 30mms on rain expected by Friday evening.

A yellow wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry from late morning with southerly winds gusting at speeds of up to 80 to 95 k/ph.

The rain will be followed by heavy showers over the western half of the country with strong, gusty southerly winds and a risk of thunder. It will be milder than of late with highest temperatures of between 10 to 12 degrees.

The mild temperatures will continue over the weekend with the possibility of 14 degrees in place though it will be cool at night with a touch of grass frost and showers.

The forecast is for showery conditions to continue on Monday into the night, but the second half of the week looks drier and warmer.

The continuing unsettled weather follows on from one of the coldest March months in recorded history.

Most places were at least 1.5 degrees cooler than normal and Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry recorded its coldest March since 1962.

The first two days of the month broke a long-standing record for March. On March 1st and 2nd the temperature did not rise above zero in some places making it the first ever recorded ice days for the month.

The prolonged bad weather has led to a fodder crisis with poor grass growth meaning that animals have to be kept indoors.

The Government has now announced that it will be importing fodder from abroad to alleviate the problems for farmers.