Snow warning for eastern counties upgraded

Met Éireann has issued four weather warnings as the “beast from the east” cold front passes over the country this week.

The national forecaster has upgraded its level of snow warning for the east of the country to status orange.

The status orange warning, which is the second highest level of warning, will come into effect on Tuesday at 3pm and will last until 11am on Wednesday.

It covers counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath and promises snow showers, accumulations of between 4cm and 6cm and widespread frost and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, a status yellow weather warning remains in place for counties Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

That warning promises snow accumulations of up to 3cm as well as widespread frost and ice.

There is also a status yellow low temperture warning in place for the entire country with lows of minus five degrees expected on Monday night.

There is currently a status yellow weather advisory in place for the whole country, valid from Monday night until Saturday evening.

It promises “exceptionally cold weather” with temperatures between 5 and 10 degrees below normal, significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts.

“Snow showers, mainly affecting eastern areas on Tuesday, will progressively become more widespread and heavier through midweek, with significant and disruptive accumulations,” according to Met.ie.

This comes as the national forecaster warned of a “two pronged” weather attack this week which will bring heavy snow.

UK Met Office explains 'The beast from the east' Everyone's talking about the #BeastFromTheEast. This short silent film explains what it is pic.twitter.com/YWo5G2ZctO — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2018

The combination of winds from the North Pole and precipitation from the Bay of Biscay will result in convective snow, according to Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack.

Convective snow usually occurs when arctic air moves over large expanses of warmer open waters and can cause heavy snow showers due to the large amount of moisture available.

Disruptive snow falls are likely later in the week and will have an impact on animals and early spring crop growth, Ms Cusack told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

‘Beast from the east’

The Government’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather will meet on Monday morning to assess the risk of the so-called “beast from the east”.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said there are sufficient stocks of salt with the local authorities and the three motorway maintenance contractors to cope with the oncoming disruption.

“Transport Infrastructure Ireland and public transport companies all have severe weather plans in place and these will be activated as required. The department has been in contact with all relevant authorities since last Friday,” he said.

Dublin City Council said its roads gritting crews are on standby to salt 300km of street networks covering national, regional and bus routes. In a statement it said the council’s road divisions will be implementing its winter maintenance plan covering severe snow and ice.

Louth County Council has also outlined that it will treat all roads in the county from Monday morning.

The Department of Education announced that schools nationwide will remain open on Monday and the decision to close after that will be left to individual schools.

It added: “The Department is continuing to monitor the situation nationwide and will follow any advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group.”

The group last convened in December. It is led by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government which is the principal government agency dealing with weather emergencies.

The Homeless Executive has also called on members of the public to report any rough sleepers they see so that outreach services can contact them to provide accommodation.

Eileen Gleeson from the Homeless Executive added that night beds will remain open 24 hours and day services will also stay open.

Rome

Meanwhile in Italy residents of Rome woke to a rare sight after an Arctic storm passing over much of Europe dumped enough snow to force schools to close and public transport to reduce services.

Rome’s Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea usually result in mild winters, such that restaurants often keep outdoor seating open even through the coldest months of the year.

As a result, the Monday morning snowfall, though not huge in quantity, brought excited young Romans out for a rare snowball fight or walk in the slush.

Mayor Virginia Raggi signed an ordinance on Sunday evening closing public schools as a precaution, and many private ones followed suit.

Elsewhere in much of northern and central Italy, the storm also closed schools and disrupted transport.

–Additional reporting PA