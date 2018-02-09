Snow warning for across Ireland as temperatures to plummet to -3

A snow and ice warning for all of Ireland is in place until midnight on Sunday as temperatures are expected to fall to -3 degrees.

Met Éireann has issued three yellow alerts, the lowest warning, for the weekend.

Snow accumulations of 3cm is expected, with larger amounts on higher grounds in Connacht and Ulster, and hail and sleet showers on Sunday.

A wind warning is in place for Leinster, Munster and Co Galway until 8pm on Saturday.

Gusts of up to 110km/h and mean speeds between 55-65km/h are expected.

The third alert for rain is in place for Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until midnight on Saturday.

Accumulations of rain of up to 35mm, thunder and flooding are expected over the 24hours.

As the rain clears on Saturday night more wintry showers of snow with a “slight risk of thundery burst” , sleet and hail will fall overnight.

Temperatures will rise to 4 degrees during the day and drop to -3 degrees during the night. Frost and ice will form overnight.

Monday will be slightly warmer with daytime temperatures between 4-7 degrees .

Rain will spread from the west to the east. Snow and sleet will fall in many areas as temperatures will drop to -3 degrees again.