Snow warning extended as gardaí warn of hazardous road conditions

A snow and ice warning for all of Ireland has been extended until Monday at 6am. Temperatures are expected to fall to -3 degrees in places with a risk of frost and ice.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather alert, the lowest of three warning levels, for snow and ice nationwide.

Snow accumulations of 3cm are expected, with larger amounts on higher ground in Connacht and Ulster, with hail and sleet showers forecast on Sunday.

Gardaí have warned people to be extra careful with possible hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths on Monday morning.

They also asked parents on school runs to allow extra time for travel.

The Road Safety Authority said drivers should not under estimate the dangers of ice and should use “extreme caution”.

A second national yellow weather alert has been issued for wet and windy weather with a risk of downpours. The warning comes into effect on Monday at 5pm until Tuesday 6am.

Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected in southern and coastal areas. Further build ups of snow are likely in west Ulster and north Connacht.

Met Éireann said many areas will be mostly dry with some wintry showers and sunny spells early on Monday morning.

Outbreaks of rain will develop along the Atlantic coast by the evening as winds will strengthen. Temperatures will be between 4-7 degrees.

Snow and sleet are forecast for Monday night before thundery downpours and heavy rain arrives.

The cold weather will remain through Tuesday as scattered wintry showers continue with some sunny spells.

