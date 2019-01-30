Snow to be heaviest in Munster and Leinster on Thursday

Heavy snowfall which has caused road and school closures across the country from Co Kerry to Co Monaghan could spread to Dublin and the east coast on Thursday night.

That is according to Met Éireann which has issued a status yellow warning for widespread snow and ice, effective until noon on Saturday.

In Co Kerry, main roads around Killarney are passable, but local roads are in a poor condition. Gardaí said there were dangerous driving conditions on the road from Castlemaine to Tralee.

Kerry County Council said major routes were treated by gritters overnight. However, Local Link bus services were cancelled between Gneevguilla and Killarney, as well as on the Brosna to Castleisland and Tralee route.

Bus Éireann said services are operating as normal on Wednesday except for the Route 279 Killorglin/Tralee service which it operated via Firies and Farranfore, and not the main route between Tralee and Castlemaine.

A light dusting of snow on the Dublin mountains on Wednesday afternoon. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Bus Éireann school buses were cancelled in Rathmore, Knocknagoshel, Scartaglen, Kilsarcon and the Currow to Castleisland route. Also cancelled were the Lyreacrompane, Rathea, Mountcoal, Moyvane to Listowel service, as well as the service from KiIcummin to Killarney.

Travellers have been advised to say in touch with transport operators as the cold spell continues.

Midlands

Overnight snow and low temperatures have also resulted in treacherous conditions in the midlands where Longford County Council were out gritting and using snow ploughs. There were no reports of roads blocked. The council said further updates would be issued.

In Roscommon and Leitrim councils are also using snow ploughs and gritting machines to clearing roads . In Leitrim, a lorry was stuck at Aughoo bridge, between Carrigallen and Ballinamore, blocking the Fenagh road.

A large number of schools were closed including Drumlay National School, Drumreilly; St. Patrick’s National School, Ballinamuck; Corram College, Ballymote, Sligo; Cnoc Mhuire, Granard; St Columba’s, Carrigallen Vocational school; Drumshanbo Vocational School; St Columba’s National School, Mullinalaghta; St. Colmcille’s National School, Aughnacliffe; St. Keelan’s National School, Fenagh; St. Brigid’s National School Drumcong; Elphin Community College, Carrick on Shannon Community School; Scoil na nAingeal Naofa, also known as Boyle Primary Convent School; Gortletteragh National School and Cloone/Aughavas playschool.

Met Éireann says “very cold conditions” will continue across the country until Sunday at least. The forecaster said Wednesday night would see frost set in quickly after dark, becoming severe, with snow on hills, fairly widespread ice and temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees.

Thursday

During Thursday it will be be increasingly windy and heavy rain will extend northeastwards during the day, with falls of snow in places but mostly over high ground initially. The coldest night over coming days is likely to be Thursday night when temperatures will drop to minus 5 degrees.

The snow is likely to be heaviest over much of Munster and south Leinster on Thursday with some significant accumulations in places. But this band of weather will clear southwards later in the night and the fresh and gusty east to northeast winds will moderate also. It will be icy with lying snow in places.

Thursday night will be very cold and frosty with icy roads and also some lying snow. It will be frosty from the start over Ulster with some pockets of freezing fog. It will be windy for a time elsewhere with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. Overnight lows generally below zero between minus 2 and minus 5 degrees.

Weekend

Saturday will bring some bright, sunny weather with wintry showers in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach between 5 and 7 degrees in the afternoon but are due to drop to minus 5 degrees overnight with severe frost.

The national outlook is for it to be less cold from Sunday onwards but conditions will be changeable and unsettled.

Frost, fog and ice will gradually clear on Sunday morning with some sunny spells. Light rain is expected in coastal areas in the afternoon with highest temperatures between four and seven degrees.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE), which co-ordinates the four Dublin local authorities’ homelessness response, activated its extreme weather protocol on Tuesday.

The executive said extra emergency beds would be made available for rough sleepers during the period of adverse cold weather.

AA Roadwatch has reminded drivers that stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow, and that “gentle manoeuvres are the key to safe driving”.

The Road Safety Association, the Health and Safety Authority, the insurance industry and the Garda have all issued warnings drivers, homeowners and others to only make journeys which are necessary, to make sure car tyres have sufficient thread and to have pipes insulated to prevent them from freezing.