Snow forecast for next week as weather warnings come into effect

Snow showers have been forecast for early next week as yellow weather warnings come into effect for large parts of the country.

A yellow wind warning is currently in place for Leinster and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 8pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday. Met Éireann said these areas could expect winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, as well as gusts of 90 to 100km/h, during that period.

A separate yellow wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

This warning is in place from 7pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday. Met Éireann said these areas could expect “very strong” winds with mean speeds of 60 to 65km/h and gusts of 100 to 110km/h during that period. The forecaster warned that these winds could be even stronger in exposed coastal areas, and there was a risk of very high seas.

Heavy showers are also forecast for Saturday night, with lows of 1 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The winds will gradually ease on Sunday, which will be bright and cold with squally showers. Highest temperatures on Sunday will be between 4 and 8 degrees.

The weather is set to take a colder turn on Sunday night, which will see frost and icy patches, with temperatures dipping as low as -1 in some areas.

Monday will be bright during the day, with highs of between 6 and 8 degrees and some rain showers. However, Monday night will be very cold, with hail, sleet and snow showers – particularly in the north and west. There will also be icy patches on roads.

There will be further showers of sleet and snow on Tuesday, with moderate accumulations of snow likely. Tuesday night will once again be very cold, with widespread hard frost and ice.