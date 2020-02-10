Snow creates difficult road conditions in many areas

Snow is falling in many counties this afternoon and is creating difficult road conditions.

A nationwide two-day snow and ice warning came into force at midnight.

AA Ireland is reporting snow affecting road conditions in counties Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kildare, Wicklow, Carlow and Kilkenny.

It said snow has been reported on routes around Limerick city while in Co Wicklow, the Old Military Rd (R115) and the Roundwood (R759) approach route to the Sally Gap are closed due to snow and ice.

A status orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry came into force at 6am on Monday and will remain in place until 8pm. A lower, status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Met Éireann said a combination of spring tides and high seas would create “a significant risk of coastal flooding”.

Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill Co Galway is battered by waves. Photograph: PA

Storm Ciara is forecast to bring strong westerly winds to coastal areas on Monday with mean speeds of 65km/h to 80km/h expected as well as gusts of up to 130km/h.

ESB Networks said it was working to restore power to 14,000 homes and businesses on Sunday.

By Monday morning it appeared as if many of these had been resolved, although homes and businesses in parts of Kerry, Cork, Donegal, Galway and Limerick remain without power.

Met Éireann forecaster Linda Hughes said some travel disruption should be expected as a result of the weather.

“There will be falls of sleet and snow, and some snow accumulations as well, mainly in the west and the north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Temperatures were expected to fall to freezing overnight and not forecast to rise much higher than three degrees on Monday.

People walking on Salthill promenade in Co Galway as Storm Ciara sweeps over the country. Met Éireann has said there is a ‘a significant risk of coastal flooding’. Photograph: PA

“It will be a very cold day and feeling even colder because of the strong westerly winds,” Ms Hughes added.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) advised road users to prepare for cold weather conditions, with motorists advised to clear windows and mirrors before setting out on journeys.

In the North, the Met Office has issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind which comes into effect at midnight and runs until midnight on Tuesday.

It said heavy snow and strong winds would lead to travel disruption, especially along routes on higher ground. There was also a possibility of some vehicles and passengers on certain routes being left stranded, along with potential delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, and power cuts.

Members of Ennis fire brigade free a car from under a tree felled by Storm Ciara at Friars Walk, Ennis on Sunday. Photograph: Eamon Ward

In Britain, Storm Ciara caused widespread flooding and brought winds of more than 140km/h over the weekend.

Footage posted on social media showed a wall of the Bridge House Guest House and Sonia’s Bistro building collapsing into the fast-flowing River Teviot in Hawick, Scotland.

Storm Ciara has caused some travel disruption to flights and sailings in and out of Ireland. Aer Lingus advised travellers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries warned passengers there would be some disruption to sailings.

“Heavy rain may overwhelm drains and gullies leading to surface flooding and property owners and occupiers are being asked to check drains and gullies for potential blockages,” a spokesman added.

The Irish Coast Guard has cautioned people in coastal areas to “stay back, stay high and stay dry”.