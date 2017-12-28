Snow and ice weather warning in effect nationwide

A national weather warning for widespread “severe” frost on Thursday morning which will create icy conditions on roads has been issued by Met Éireann.

The snow and ice weather warning will be in place for most of the day up to 9pm. The national weather forecaster’s warning included anticipated showers of snow across the country today.

The weather through Thursday will be cold, with highest temperatures only climbing to about 5 degrees. Showers of sleet and snow will come in across the country from the west and southwest and up to 3cm of snow is forecast in places, with large accumulations possible on higher ground.

The Road Safety Authority has advised all road users to take care when using roads, with slippery conditions expected this morning.

Black Ice

Temperatures are forecast to dip as low as minus 4 degrees, meaning roads and paths may be icy and as a result people are warned to be aware of black ice.

The poor weather will hold up for most of Thursday, with more patches of frost and ice developing from the evening, according to Met Éireann.

Races in Leopardstown and Limerick are going ahead, after conditions in both racecourses passed inspections this morning.

A spell of heavy rain will also move in across the country from Thursday night, covering most counties and bringing sleet and snow.

The initial outlook for Friday is for a brighter day with scattered rain and hail showers, Met Éireann outlined. Average temperatures will be between 5 to 9 degrees, but there may be heavy rain in the southwest of the country.

The weekend will bring a mixed bag of slightly higher temperatures, patches of heavy rain and strong winds, some sunny spells, as well as frost.

UK

Plunging temperatures and widespread ice are expected to cause more problems for road and air travellers in the UK in Thursday. The UK Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice for large parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland after snow brought major disruption and power outages to swathes of the UK on Wednesday.

There were reports of passengers being left “stranded” at Stansted Airport on Wednesday evening after hundreds were left waiting to re-book tickets on dozens of flights which were cancelled due to earlier bad weather.

Airport officials were on standby with beds and blankets for anyone who was unable to get home or find accommodation as they attempted to clear the backlog.

Disruption to flights is expected to continue on Thursday as planes will require de-icing. Sub-zero temperatures are expected widely across the UK again on Thursday night, with the mercury expected to plunge as low as minus 10 degrees in parts of Scotland and Wales.–Additional reporting PA