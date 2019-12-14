Snow and ice warning in place for entire country

A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann has put the status yellow warning in place amid expected wintry showers this weekend. The warning is valid from 11am on Saturday to 11am on Sunday.

The forecaster said that showers of hail, sleet and snow can be expected in this time, with accumulations of snow in some areas, especially on higher ground. Ice can also be expected on roads and footpaths.

Wintry showers are forecast to move gradually northwards across the country on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said that Saturday will also see gale winds for a time near the north coast. Maximum temperatures during the daytime will be between 3 and 7 degrees.

On Saturday night there will be an ongoing risk of thunder, amid continued wintry showers. However, the showers will become confined to the northwest as the night progresses. Minimum temperatures overnight will be between -3 and 1 degrees, with some freezing fog.

Sunday will be cold with sunny spells. Further wintry showers will develop in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster before becoming more widespread in the evening. The showers will continue into the night, with widespread frost and icy patches. Southerly winds will also become strong around southern coasts.

The weather is set to become more settled during the week, with milder conditions from midweek onwards.