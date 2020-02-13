Snow and ice warning in place as Storm Dennis approaches

A snow and ice warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow and Met Éireann has warned weather conditions are going to deteriorate ahead of the arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend

Commuters are being warned of potentially icy roads and the prospect of “wintry outbreaks” of sleet and snow, especially on higher ground.

Met Éireann said there would be “some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere”.

A status yellow wind warning has also been issued for Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford which is valid until 2am on Thursday. Gusts of up to 100 Km/hr, mainly in coastal areas and on high ground, are forecast.

In addition a status yellow wind warning for Dublin and Louth is in force until 3am on Thursday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Siobhán Ryan said weather conditions would “go downhill” as a low pressure system moves over Ireland from the mid-Atlantic.

“During the evening hours, after dark, we’re going to see some wet and windy weather moving up countrywide. There will be widespread falls of rain through the early part of tonight.

“There will be come wintery precipitation mainly up over the north midlands and Ulster. There will definitely be some snowfall and widespread falls of sleet at the very minimum.

“There may be a requirement for a snow and ice warning tonight but it will probably be confined to Ulster.”

Ms Ryan said there would be a “gradual deterioration” in weather conditions on Friday ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Dennis over the weekend.

That will bring “high volumes of rain”, she said, as well as a “sustained spell of high winds” for 48 hours straight over the weekend. It will be “very windy, very wet and possibly stormy”, Ms Ryan said.