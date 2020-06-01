‘Significant’ forest fire on Cooley Peninsula brought under control

Firefighters have brought a “significant” blaze on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth under control after the forest fire raged through the area on Sunday night.

Coillte helicopters and local county council fire services were called to the scene after the blaze broke out in woodland on the hilly peninsula near Carlingford.

One home in Louth was evacuated as precaution while a fire line has been built around another residence which was threatened by the blaze. The worst of the fire has been brought under control but videos on social media showed large plumes of smoke still billowing in the area on Monday morning.

Pat Neville, communications manager for Coillte, said it was believed the fire may have been started by a campfire in the area. “Our message is to repeat the warning that people should not light any fires outdoors during this weather, it’s reckless behaviour.

“Forest fires are extremely expensive and cost hundreds of thousands of euro to recover the damage,” Mr Neville told The Irish Times. “The economic damage they cause is bad, impact on wildlife is devastating but most of all it’s the danger faced by firefighting staff and the Air Corps who are putting their lives at risk to stop these.”

A large fire which broke out in Clonagh, Enfield on the Kildare-Meath border on Saturday near an explosives factory and destroyed more than 100 hectares of newly planted forest has also been brought under control, Coillte confirmed.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine issued a red fire warning on Friday, saying there was an “extreme fire risk” and called on the public to take “immediate action” if a blaze breaks out.

The recent warm spell continued on Monday with temperatures already reaching 26.2 degrees Celsius in Newport, Co Mayo by 1.30pm. Temperatures are set to continue to rise to close to 27 degrees on Monday, the first meteorological day of summer.

However, Tuesday is now forecast to be the hottest day of 2020 so far with the warm plume of air moving over Dublin and Cork and highest temperatures in Munster and Leinster.

Warm spell

The recent heat and sunshine is officially classified as a warm spell – five or more consecutive days of temperatures above 25 degrees – but is not considered a heat wave, said Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan. In order to reach heat wave status, night-time temperatures must remain above 15-16 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded for the month of May in Ireland was 28.4 degrees in Co Kerry in 1997. Unfortunately, the warm spell is set to end on Tuesday evening with temperatures dropping back into the mid-teens and the arrival of more wind and rain.

Irish Water has appealed to members of the public to conserve water where they can and says it is “exploring all options”, including a potential hosepipe ban, to protect water supplies as the warm, dry weather continues.

Some 15 of the national water utility’s 900 drinking water schemes have hit “drought status” with another 23 at risk of going into drought, Irish Water said on Sunday.

It warned that the increased domestic demand for water, combined with a rise in commercial demand as businesses reopen, was being exacerbated by warm weather and the growth of drought conditions.

Irish Water reiterated its appeal to not use power washers and also urged members of the public to use a watering can rather than a hose for plants, to take a shower rather than a bath and to fix any dripping taps.