‘Significant change’ in weather predicted as Storm Diana approaches

A “significant change” in Ireland’s weather is expected in the coming days as Storm Diana sweeps in from the Atlantic.

Storm Diana, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, is currently threatening the Azores and is due to make itself felt over western parts of the UK on Wednesday.

On the same day, according to Met Éireann, the storm will approach Ireland, though it will have lost its marked intensity by then. The forecaster said it anticipates having to issue a yellow alert as conditions become wet, windy and more unsettled.

Monday is due to be mainly dry with some sunny spells and isolated showers. Temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees.

Winds will pick up later on Monday, becoming moderate to fresh and strengthening further overnight.

On Tuesday, rain in the west will turn heavy and quickly spread east and northwards. The southwest will see a spell of rain by the end of the day and highest temperatures countrywide will be between 6 and 10 degrees.

Forecasters in the UK are predicting a harsher change in conditions as a result of Storm Diana. Dan Harris, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “It now looks very likely that we will see a major change in the UK’s weather early in the week ahead.

“We expect spells of wet and windy weather to sweep across the UK from the south west from Tuesday, although at the moment there is uncertainty around the timing and the focus for the heaviest rain and strong winds by Wednesday as Storm Diana approaches our shores.”

Gales of up to 96.5km/h could be seen over western parts of the UK, with heavy rain, although the storm is expected to move through relatively quickly.–Additional reporting: PA