Share your ideas on how to make Ireland’s small towns better

A report published on Friday found that small towns in Ireland are suffering a long drawn-out decline and are in urgent need of attention. The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) said action was needed to ensure their survival and warned that factors such as increased costs, the legacy of out-of-town shopping centres, the dissolution of town councils and high vacancy rates have all contributed to a "perfect storm" for regional high streets.