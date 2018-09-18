Severe wind warning issued as Storm Ali to bring gusts of 120km/h

A severe wind warning for gusts of up to 120km/h has been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali over Ireland tonight.

The first named storm of the season is expected to bring persistent rain and powerful winds as it tracks along the west and northwest coast from early tomorrow until late afternoon.

Met Éireann issued the orange status warning, the second highest of the three warning categories, for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

The warnings come into force at 5am on Wednesday with winds of between 65 to 80 km/h, and gusts are expected to rise between 110 and 120 km/h in some areas. Winds will be strongest along Atlantic coasts. The warning applies until late afternoon on Wednesday.

Storm Ali is likely bring windy weather to attendees at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, which opened in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Tuesday.

Storm Ali arrives on the tail end of tropical Storm Helene. Met Éireann said a period of unsettled weather was likely to follow Storm Helene as a number of low pressure systems stayed close to the Irish coast.

The forecaster also warned that rainfall warnings may be issued over parts of the country in the coming days as the impact of these low pressure systems becomes clearer.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to remain dry with showery rain developing in the southwest and spreading east this afternoon.

Later it will become blustery with fresh, gusty winds.