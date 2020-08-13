Several roads impassable after torrential rain, with further storms forecast

Gardaí have urged motorists to exercise caution on Cork roads today after torrential rain overnight left several roads in the county impassable due to heavy flooding.

The warning came as Met Éireann issued a new status yellow thunder warning for Munster, valid from 3pm on Thursday to midnight. The forecaster said that thunderstorms can be expected in parts of the province during this period, bringing torrential downpours and possible hail, and the risk of some spot flooding.

According to Met Éireann at Cork Airport, 27.5mm of rain fell between 2am and 6am on Thursday, with the bulk of it falling between 2am and 4am as Cork also experienced thunder and lightning overnight.

The main N71 road at Rosscarbery right now by the turn off for Glandore. pic.twitter.com/Y1kjCzLwF6 — Jim Daly (@jimdalyclon) August 13, 2020

West Cork was particularly badly hit by the heavy rain, with the main artery west from Cork city, the N71, impassable at Rosscarbery, Connonagh and Leap between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Former Cork South-West TD Jim Daly tweeted video footage from Rosscarbery which showed a business premises near the turnoff for Glandore surrounded by flood waters up to window-sill level.

Diversions were put in place by gardaí through Rosscarbery village while diversions were also put in place at Connonagh and Leap.

The local R579 Rosscarbery to Glandore road was also impassable due to heavy flooding, while there were also reports of minor landslides on to the road.