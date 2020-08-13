Several roads impassable after torrential rain overnight

Gardaí have urged motorists to exercise caution on Cork roads this morning after torrential rain overnight left several roads in the county impassable due to heavy flooding.

According to Met Éireann at Cork Airport, 27.5mm of rain fell between 2am and 6am with the bulk of it falling between 2am and 4am as Cork also experienced thunder and lightning overnight.

West Cork was particularly badly hit by the heavy rain with the main artery west from Cork city, the N71, impassable at Rosscarbery, Connonagh and Leap between Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Cork South West TD Jim Daly tweeted video footage from Rosscarbery which showed a business premises near the turnoff for Glandore surrounded by flood waters up to window-sill level.

Diversions were put in place by gardaí through Rosscarbery village while diversions were also put in place at Connonagh and Leap further west after flood waters made the N71 impassable.

The local R579 Rosscarbery to Glandore road was also impassable due to heavy flooding while there were also reports of minor landslides on to the road.