Serious flooding leads to road closures in Northern Ireland

Serious flooding has closed roads in Northern Ireland.

The River Bann burst its banks near the north coast. Strand Road in Coleraine was left under water.

The Met Office issued a yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Antrim and Down.

Winds gusted at up to 100km/h in exposed areas.

The busy commuter route between Bangor and Belfast was also affected by flooding.

Flooding has also been reported on the road between Coleraine and Derry, on the Bangor Road between Larch Hill and Cultra Station Road.

The Hillhall Road in Lisburn has also been affected.

On West Belfast’s closed Townsend Street a car was trapped by the flood waters and several drivers chose to turn back rather than brave the rising pool.