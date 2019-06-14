Section of Ring of Kerry to close due to subsidence

One of the busiest stretches of the Ring of Kerry will close for almost two weeks later this month after a low wall subsided near the second-biggest of the Killarney Lakes.

The section of the N71 Ring of Kerry road between Torc Waterfall and the carpark for Dinis Cottage will close to all traffic from Monday June 24th to Friday July 5th.

The closure will facilitate emergency repairs to a section of the retaining wall and road at Dinis.

The tourist season in Kerry is at its peak from June to the middle of August. However, Kerry County Council said the contractors will be carrying out night-time work to minimise the duration of the road closure.

A diversion will be in place via the N22 (Cork Road) and Kilgarvan (R569), and advisory signage will be erected.

Access will be maintained from Killarney to Muckross House, Torc Waterfall and the Cardiac Steps walkway. Access to Ladies’ View and Moll’s Gap will be maintained from the Kenmare side.

“Regular updates will be provided through local media, social media and the council’s website,” a council spokesman said.