Schools close as snow and ice sweeps over country

A number of schools have closed on Monday as snow and ice swept over the country on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Motorists have been warned about dangerous conditions as icy roads have been reported in parts of the west, northwest and northeast.

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice expired at 8am on Monday, but further accumulations of snow are expected to fall.

Bud and Misty having fun in the snow. Photograph: Carrie Kavanagh

Scattered snow and hail showers are promised, mainly across Ulster and Connacht, while there will be ice on untreated roads and footpaths countrywide.

A second status yellow weather warning is in place for the entire country, forecasting wet and windy weather and a risk of thundery downpours.

Localised flooding is also a risk when this warning comes into effect on Monday at 5pm.

The cold weather will remain through Tuesday as scattered wintry showers continue with some sunny spells.

Gardaí in Co Donegal have advised road users to avoid Mountain Pass on Monday morning between Buncrana and Carndonagh after a number of vehicles have become stuck in the ice.

Arravale Rovers GAA Club members training in the snow.

A number of incidents have also been reported along the N84 in Co Galway between Curraghline and Ballindooley due to very icy conditions.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers to slow down and remember that stopping distances are up to ten times longer on icy roads.