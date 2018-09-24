School evacuated after sinkhole the length of a football pitch appears overnight

A national school in Monaghan has been evacuated after a sinkhole the length of a football pitch at a nearby GAA club sparked security concerns.

The hole, described as being at least 100 metres in length with the appearance of an earthquake trench, opened up overnight at Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club in Co Monaghan.

It has damaged two pitches, the club building and car park, and has led to the indefinite closure of the club due to safety concerns. There is also uncertainty about the prospect of any further collapses in the immediate area.

Nobody was injured as a result of the subsidence but the local national school was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause has not yet been established, but Magheracloone GAA club chairman Francis Jones said local authority staff were now on site investigating. Security has been placed at the grounds to ensure there is no access.

“It was a surprise to us all this morning,” he said. “It’s bad enough; we are just waiting to see what caused it.

“We are there a long time and it doesn’t look good for the club.”

Other clubs have already been in contact with Magheracloone, which has up to 500 members, to offer alternative pitches for forthcoming games. The executive is due to meet later on Monday to discuss the situation but so far it is unclear how long the facilities might remain off-limits.

There was a match at the ground on Sunday but no sign of any disturbance to the field at that point.

Some reports have suggested the incident is linked to the collapse of a local mine but this has not been confirmed.

Gardaí have put indefinite diversions in place between Carrickmacross and Shercock.