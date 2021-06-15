Sandymount to be partly pedestrianised for July and August

The eastern side of Sandymount village in Dublin is set to be pedestrianised on a 24 hour basis for the months of July and August.

Dublin City Council, confirming the plan on Tuesday, said it was the latest part of a wider programme designed to secure outdoor dining space led by the Office of City Recovery.

“[We] received requests from a number of local businesses and the Sandymount and Merrion Residents Association regarding facilitating outdoor dining on Sandymount Green in July and August by making an area traffic-free on one side of the Green,” it said.

The plan, which will come into effect on July 3rd, is just the latest in a string of such initiatives put in place across Dublin and beyond to facilitate a far greater emphasis on outdoor activity this summer.

Local councillors were briefed on the plans during a special information session on Monday. The local authority had undertaken a consultation process to obtain people’s views and said “a number of local residents” had expressed concerns.

More than 900 people took part in the online process and, according to the council, 94 per cent supported the proposal. It will include permanent emergency access, a loading area and the relocation of two disabled parking spaces as well as additional ones nearby. Five parking spaces will be unavailable as a result of the move.