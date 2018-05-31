Ringaskiddy incinerator granted planning permission

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a controversial €160 million municipal and hazardous waste incinerator at Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour, despite the recommendations of its own inspector, according to opponents of the scheme.

Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE) claimed the board of An Bord Pleanála has ignored the recommendations of their own inspector following an oral hearing in 2016 and decided to grant planning permission to waste management company Indaver for the project.

CHASE Chairperson Mary O’Leary said on Thursday morning: “We are shocked, angry and deeply disappointed that the Bord has granted permission. The endless delays in coming to this decision were always a cause for concern but we hoped against hope that the Bord would make the right decision.”

Ms O’Leary pointed out that all of Bord Pleanala’s three inspectors who held hearings into the project in 2003, 2009 and 2016 had all recommended refusing permission and yet now An Bord Pleanála had given the project the green light.

“For a third inspector to recommend a refusal of permission underlines the unsuitability of this site and really questions why the Bord saw fit to grant it, even in spite of the erroneous dioxin figures exposed on the final day of the 2016 hearing, “ she said

A spokeswoman for Indaver said the company had received no notification yet from An Bord Pleanála and would not be commenting until they received such confirmation regarding the project which was first mooted in 2001.

Green Party Cork South Central representative Lorna Bogue also expressed her dismay at the decision which comes after repeated deferrals by An Bord Pleanála following a hearing that lasted several weeks in April and May 2016

“I am extremely disappointed in this decision by An Bord Pleanála. They were provided with several strong environmental reasons as to why this facility was not suited to this site.

“Furthermore members of the Green Party in Cork uncovered information that was misleading within the Environmental Impact Statement regarding the true level of dioxins that would be emitted by this facility.”

“In my own submission I highlighted the fact that Ireland does not in fact produce enough waste to keep this incinerator operating.

“Regardless of what type of incinerator it is, all incinerators need a steady flow of fuel to operate in a cost effective way.

“Mark my words, waste will have to be imported for this incinerator. This is a bad day for Ireland taking responsibility for its own waste and there is no incentive for recycling now.”

