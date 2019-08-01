Ready for the bank holiday weekend? Here is the weather forecast

Temperatures are set to rise to 24 degrees Celsius on Friday though weather will become unsettled over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Met Éireann said Thursday and Friday will be warm and pleasant days but “bands of showery rain” will spread across the country from Saturday.

Thursday will be dry and warm with good sunshine at times but some cloudier periods also. A few light showers may develop during the afternoon and evening across Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will between 19 and 23 degrees.

Friday is also expected to be a dry and warm day with highest temperatures between 19 and 24 degrees.

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said rain will develop in the west of the country by Friday night, which will slowly make its way across the country.

“Over the weekend, there’s an area of low pressure out to the west which basically feeds in bands of showery rain.

“What you will have is warmer showers feeding across from the west as you go through the weekend, with the west of the country getting most of it. Amounts will be smaller in the east but all areas will get some rain,” he said.

“It’s a bit more unsettled as we go through the weekend in terms of rainfall, it’s not going to be a dry weekend and it will be a little cooler as well. The temperatures will drop back down to around 19 or 20 degrees from Saturday.”

Cloud will increase through Saturday morning as scattered outbreaks of showery rain develop across Munster and gradually extend eastwards during the day.

Heavy rain will tend to be patchy in the east of the country with highest temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with broken cloud and scattered showers at times and top temperatures between 19 and 23 degrees. Monday will have a dry start with increasing cloud and rain set to spread from the Atlantic during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures are expected to be between 19 and 22 degrees.