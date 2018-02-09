Rain, wind and snow on the way as weekend alerts issued

Met Éireann has issued two weather alerts with strong winds, rainfall and wintry showers forecast for the weekend.

Showers of hail, sleet and snow fell on Thursday night, mainly in the west and north of the country, with significant acculumation in some areas.

A status yellow wind warning for Munster, Leinster and Galway will come into effect on Saturday afternoon at 3pm and last for five hours. Southwest to west winds are expected to reach average speeds of between 55 and 65 km/h with possible gusts up to 110 km/h.

A second alert - a status yellow rainfall warning - will come into effect at midnight on Friday for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. The alert will last 24 hours and in that time, rainfall accumulations of between 30 and 40 mm are expected.

Arroo Co. Leitrim. Photograph: Carver Photography

Forecast

Friday afternoon will have good sunny spells, according to Met Éireann. Showers of rain and sleet will become isolated and highest temperatures will be 4 to 6 degrees.

Friday night will begin dry with clears spells and frost will develop amid temperatures of between minus 1 and 2 degrees. Rain will pick up through the night, spreading east with fresh, gusty winds.

Snow near Tuam in Co Galway

Saturday will be cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain and highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees. Saturday evening will be wet and windy, with wintry showers developing from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures are predicted to be minus 2 to 2 degrees.

Sunday will bring more low temperatures, with highs of just 2 to 6 degrees. Sunny spells are predicted alongside showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow and a risk of thunder. Accumulations are expected overnight as temperatures plummet to between minus 3 and 0 degrees.

Photograph: Twitter Fra Grogan

The Thatched Cottages in Kilmacrennan, Co.Donegal Photograph by Coffee Time

Sliabh an Iarainn mountain in Leitrim. Photograph: Kelly S Whalley