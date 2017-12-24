Rain and flood warnings in place for Christmas Day

We may have been dreaming of a white Christmas but sadly we seem to be in for more of a wet one as Met Éireann has issued yellow weather warnings across the country.

Weather in most parts of the country on Christmas Eve will be mild, cloudy and windy, with top temperatures of 13 degrees. Moving into Christmas Day, there are warnings of heavy rain and flooding across Ireland.

Ulster and Connacht will see “heavy and persistent rain” throughout Sunday into Monday morning. The rain will move to Munster and Leinster early on Christmas morning, with weather warnings in effect until 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to drop Sunday night to 4 degrees, and continue falling over the week with overnight temperatures expected as low as -4.

St Stephen’s Day is set to be a bright cold day with a widespread early morning frost. Most parts of the country will remain dry, but some wintry showers are expected in northwest Ulster with severe frost overnight.