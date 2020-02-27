Orange weather alert issued as Storm Jorge set to batter Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather alert for seven counties warning of high winds and flooding as Storm Jorge passes over Ireland.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry are covered by the alert from 6am on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

The forecaster says severe winds are expected during Saturday associated with the storm which is expected to bring gusts of up to 130km/h and an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

The second orange warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo is in place from midday on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster, Connacht and Donegal from midnight on Friday until midnight on Saturday. Rainfall accumulations of up to 30mm during Friday and Saturday generally but 40 to 50 mm of rain could fall in parts of Kerry.There is “a continuing risk of flooding” due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels, the forecaster added.

A fourth, yellow weather alert is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford between 9am on Saturday and 3am on Sunday. Gusts of up to 110km/h are expected.

An orange warning means there will be “infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property”.

Met Éireann warns: “Prepare yourself in an appropriate way depending on location and activity. All people and property in the affected areas can be significantly impacted. Check your activity/event and delay or cancel as appropriate.”

The yellow warning for the rest of the country indicates weather “that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale”.

The forecaster warns: “Be aware about meteorological conditions and check if you are exposed to danger by nature of your activity or your specific location. Do not take any avoidable risks.”

Storm Jorge, named by the Spanish Met Office, will begin with a low pressure centre that will track just across the north of Ireland on Saturday.

It will start windiest in southern coastal regions such as counties Cork, Kerry Clare. “As Saturday progresses and the storm centre moves closer to the country and pulls away, we’ll get west and north-westerly winds in the northern counties,” said forecaster Joanna Donnelly.

“The storm will pass on Saturday and the winds will ease through Sunday, but it will be very cold and there will be wintery precipitation. Monday and Tuesday will remain very cold with the likelihood of wintery precipitation again.

“The storm will be over on Saturday but the weather will remain inclement.”

Meanwhile, the weather on Thursday will be cold with frost, fog and icy patches clearing during the morning.

Most places will be dry and bright with sunny spells, but scattered heavy showers will continue to affect parts of the north and northeast and some will be wintry.

Temperatures will be cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds. Winds will ease and back westerly by evening.

It will be mostly dry, clear and cold on Thursday evening and early in the night, with frost and icy patches returning for a time.

Thickening cloud will bring a rise in temperatures as outbreaks of rain move in to the west and southwest and extend to most areas by Friday morning.

It will remain cold in northern areas, where some falls of sleet or snow are possible for a time overnight. Lowest temperatures of - 1 to 2 degrees will occur early in the night. South to south-easterly winds will also increase, becoming strong near coasts later.

Friday will be a cloudy and wet day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending nationwide during the morning, with some heavy falls in the west and south.

There will be some sleet and hill snow in northern areas for a time in the morning, but then turning to rain.

Temperatures will be milder than recent days in many areas with afternoon temperatures ranging from 7 to 11 degrees generally, but cold in Ulster until later in the evening and breezy at times.