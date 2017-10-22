No Luas running between Busáras and the Point

Company halts trams between stops due to Garda directive but rest of service unchanged

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Hajar Akl
All Green Line services are operating normally. File photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times

There are no trams running between Busáras and the Point due to a Garda directive, said the Luas service in a tweet.

The Red Line is operating from Tallaght and Saggart to Connolly, but there is no service from the Point stop, at the 3Arena.

Customers have been advised to use the Busáras stop or Connolly for onward tram travel.

