No Luas running between Busáras and the Point
Company halts trams between stops due to Garda directive but rest of service unchanged
All Green Line services are operating normally. File photograph: David Sleator/The Irish Times
There are no trams running between Busáras and the Point due to a Garda directive, said the Luas service in a tweet.
The Red Line is operating from Tallaght and Saggart to Connolly, but there is no service from the Point stop, at the 3Arena.
Sorry for any inconvenience.
Customers have been advised to use the Busáras stop or Connolly for onward tram travel.
All Green Line services are operating normally.