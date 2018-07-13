New Dublin water restrictions to be outlined today

Details of night-time water restrictions in the greater Dublin area beginning next week will be announced by Irish Water on Friday.

The utility said the water restrictions may lead to outages in some areas as water levels in Pollaphuca reservoir, Co Wicklow have dropped to levels “lower than we’d like”.

There has been no significant rain for three weeks and the country is experiencing a drought. Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory remains in place until midday on Friday.

Kate Gannon, corporate affairs manager with Irish Water said the restrictions will result in lower water pressure in some areas of Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Kildare between midnight and 5am.

Ms Gannon said there were already restrictions in 25 areas around the country.

Met Éireann has said it will be generally misty and cloudy over the weekend, with some hazy sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be between 23 and 25 degrees with cooler conditions in Atlantic coastal areas.

Ms Gannon said even if there was two weeks of heavy rainfall it would be soaked up by the parched ground immediately and would not see water sources replenished.

The Vartry Water treatment plant in Roundwood, Wicklow. Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

“We need to get the soil/moisture deficit to over 10ml to get water levels to begin to rise,” she said.

Ms Gannon said there was a base amount of water that is used over a 24-hour period of time. Some of it is usage and some of it is leakage, reducing water pressure overnight helps to reduce both.

She said the utility has contacted its top 20 commercial users to determine their commitment to reduce water consumption. Irish Water also has a register of sensitive customers and asked that if anyone is concerned about their supply to get in touch.

If anyone suffers a cut in supply, they are also asked to contact the utility.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy told the Dáil on Thursday water levels were at an all-time low in some parts of the country.

He said of the 1,000 water supply systems controlled by Irish Water, nine schemes are currently experiencing severe drought, 51 are in drought condition and a further 77 in potential drought conditions.