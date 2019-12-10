Nationwide wind warning issued with damaging gusts forecast

A nationwide wind warning has been issued with damaging gusts set to sweep across the country on Tuesday .

The nationwide Status Yellow wind warning was issued by Met Éireann on Tuesday morning and will remains in place until 4pm.

Met Éireann said along with the powerful winds, which could reach gale force, there will be heavy showers.

Temperatures will be milder than in recent days with highs of up to 13 degrees but a cold night is in store with temperatures falling back to freezing overnight.

Wednesday will be cold with frost in the morning and temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and milder but it will remain very windy.

Friday will be another cold and blustery day with bright spells but also showers. Some of the showers could fall as sleet or snow on mountains.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be 4 to 7 degrees, falling to 0 to 3 degrees overnight.