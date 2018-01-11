Motorists urged to exercise caution as heavy fog descends

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution as heavy fog has led to poor visibility in many parts of the country.

Met Éireann issued a national status orange weather warning in relation to the fog, which will remain in place until 2am.

This orange category is issued when weather conditions have the capacity to “impact significantly” on people in affected areas. It means individuals should prepare themselves in an “appropriate way” for the anticipated conditions.

“Fog with very poor visibilities will linger in many inland areas and will become more extensive and dense this evening and for a time tonight,” noted the warning.

A spokesman for AA Roadwatch said the fog was “particularly dense” around parts of Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon, Longford, Laois, Clare, Kildare, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Cork, Meath, Wexford and Westmeath including the M6/M4 merge near Kinnegad.

He also said it was “very foggy” around parts of Dublin and Limerick City. Other areas have heavy fog in patches, including around Castlebar in Co Mayo and Letterkenny in Co Donegal.

“When driving in such conditions, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you,” he said. “Use fog lights in affected areas but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards.”

Met Éireann said the fog would persist in many areas, becoming more extensive as the evening progresses. However, as southeasterly winds freshen overnight, the fog is expected to lift.