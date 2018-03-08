More than 15,000 homes still without water

More than 15,000 homes across the State remain without water as a result of supply contamination and damage caused to the network during the freezing weather last week.

Some 1.2 million households in the greater Dublin area again had their supply restricted last night, as part of an effort to replenish reserves run down during the storm, and a further 29,000 people in other areas are on a restricted supply.

Irish Water said the volume of water being demanded from water treatment plants had reduced in recent days due to people turning off running taps and pipes broken during the freezing weather being fixed.

“That factor is now resolved,” it said. “The balance can now be attributed to leaks, primarily on the network which will require a sustained programme of work over weeks and months to reach pre Storm Emma levels, which were themselves too high and which we were working to reduce.”

Irish Water said it will continue to drive “maximum output” from its production plants and that pressure restrictions “will be managed and hopefully moderated as the situation improves”.

The utility firm said a “sustained programme of work” was required on its network over the next weeks and months to restore pre-Storm Emma levels in reservoirs.

Those without any water are in parts of counties Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Wexford. Those with a restricted supply include areas include much of greater Dublin, Cork, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Meath.

Kerosene

Some 12,000 of those with no water are in south Tipperary, where a water treatment plant was contaminated with kerosene. Irish Water is providing water tanks in the area. The utility said it will be issuing updates later today.

There are 22 local authority and contract specialised detection crews out across the greater Dublin area and 26 repair crews “prioritising the most significant bursts and leaks first”.

Irish Water said essential works may cause lower water pressure to the Old Naas Road and surrounding areas in Inchicore, Dublin 8 between 2pm and 4.45pm on Thursday.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith said the Dublin 8 area had been “hit badly” due to impact of the severe weather conditions.

“Dublin 8 is a very old area with decades of under investment in water infrastructure. There was a huge amount of increased usage last week and more leaks in the system.

“Low water pressure in particular in Dolphin House is a real problem. Smaller complexes and private apartments in the area are also hit.

“I’ve been onto the local authority and council workers are flat out day and night fixing leaks.”

Irish Water said those on the edges of the network or on high ground are most affected by water supplies being curtailed.

“We expect that on high ground and on the extremities of the network, people will be more likely to experience some outages,” a spokeswoman said. “Likewise in apartment blocks we are getting reports of water pressure being poor particularly on higher grounds.”