Mobile homes vacated over fire safety concerns

Mobile homes described by the High Court as “like a bomb about to go off” due to fire safety issues have been vacated.

On Friday, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan ordered the seven homes, which were occupied by up to 25 adults and children, must be immediately vacated, and removed from a commercial yard on Prussia Street in Dublin.

He expressed hope the occupants would not be rendered homeless, and would receive assistance.

The court heard the mobile homes are positioned close to one another, have electricity cables running into them, gas cylinders outside, waste materials stored nearby and there was evidence people were smoking around them. “With electricity cables, gas cylinders and people smoking, it is like a bomb about to go off,” said the judge.

He said he was making the orders given the extreme risk to life for the unfortunate people living there.

Last night Dublin City Council said it had inspected the site on Sunday and confirmed all occupants had vacated the premises.