Mini-heatwave is forecast for the rest of the week

This weekend is set to be one of the hottest so far this year, as the country takes to the polls to vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Polling stations open at 7am on Friday morning for the referendum and close at 10pm, with counting to begin at 9am on Saturday morning.

Met Éireann has said temperatures in the low-20s are predicted across the country from Thursday.

Thursday will be sunny in the morning but may become cloudier by the afternoon, with temperatures ranging between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Friday will be a generally dry, warm and sunny day, with a slight chance of showers in the east and south. Temperatures of between 17 and 22 degrees are expected, but moderate northerly breezes will keep it cooler in coastal areas.

The west of the country will see most of the sunshine on Friday.

Fine day

It’s set to be a fine day on Saturday as ballots are counted, with highs of 20 to 22 degrees. It may feel like 16-17 degrees in eastern coastal areas due to a moderate onshore breeze. Most places will be dry again with sunny spells, with just the chance of a few showers in the east and south.

However, on Saturday night there will be a chance of heavy and thundery showers.

It will continue to be humid and warm, or very warm, on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in the low- to mid-20s.