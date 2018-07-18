MetroLink plan: ‘Mistake’ to squander rail spending on south Dublin line

It is a mistake to squander all capital rail spending in south Dublin on the proposed MetroLink that travels a route already well served by light rail, TDs and Senators have heard.

Members of the Rethink MetroLink South City group told the Oireachtas Committee on Public Transport on Wednesday that they object to the proposed metro on three key grounds.

First, they told the committee, the metro would form a “Berlin Wall” segregating communities in a way that Luas light rail never did.

Spokesman Peter Nash said the project would also squander the entire budget for capital rail spending.

Third, he said people in the area had not been consulted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) in any “meaningful way”.

Mr Nash said even in its latest iteration, which included one crossing point for locals, Metrolink would divide communities, create congestion through displaced traffic and would be a safety issue for the many school-going children in the area.

He said existing crossing points at Dunville Avenue, Cowper and two more near Alexander College in Milltown would be closed, causing significant difficulty for locals. Cyclists would not be safely accommodated in the final design, Mr Nash added.

He said Luas was already in place and that at a series of public meetings local commercial and residential interests were not against public transport and had spoken of the positive impact of the Luas on the community.

Mr Nash said there were other areas of south Dublin that needed public transport links and it made little sense to put Metrolink in where there was already a rail line.

Fellow Rethink Metrolink member Jennifer Gilmore said Luas had revitalised the communities along the line because it was accessible and promoted pedestrian-based activity.

She said the two crossings at Alexendra College and Dunville Avenue “were not even mentioned” in TII’s consultation. She said at the Cowper stop there was a nursing home and a preschool.

Ms Gilmore listed three pre-schools and five junior schools as well as three senior schools - with a total of more than 6,000 people. She said if a planner had set out to design an ideal area, “this was what they would design”.

Putting in footbridges and lifts for people to cross the segregated line at certain points would “force people into cars” and create “urban blight where we currently have an integrated functioning community”.

Another MetroLink member, Neil Murphy, said there was a difficulty with “consultation that is put out almost as a courtesy where there are no rules”.

He told the committee: “In effect what that amounted to was a presentation on boards of their own project”. Questioners were told data was not available on key issues while the National Transport Authority (NTA) had said there would be no extension of the tunnel beyond Charlemont, Mr Murphy said.

Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan asked the committee to consider if the NTA was building Metrolink along the Luas Green line because the line was already there.

He also asked the committee to consider if the eastern side of south Dublin was well served by rail already and if there are other areas more deserving of a public transport connection.

Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart said there was a “massive gap” in terms of public transport elsewhere, for instance between the Red Luas line and the Green Luas line. The ultimate decision on the route would be “political” he said.