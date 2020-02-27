Met Éireann set to issue orange alert as Storm Jorge approaches Ireland

The west coast is set to be battered by gusts of wind up to 130 km/h at the weekend as Storm Jorge reaches Ireland.

Met Éireann is set to issue a status orange weather warning for wind in western coastal counties, while the rest of the country will be issued with a yellow warning.

An orange warning means there will be “infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property”. The warning for wind specifically indicates mean speeds of 65-80km/h with widespread gusts of 110-130km/h.

Met Éireann warns: “Prepare yourself in an appropriate way depending on location and activity. All people and property in the affected areas can be significantly impacted. Check your activity/event and delay or cancel as appropriate.”

The yellow warning for the rest of the country indicates weather “that does not pose a threat to the general population but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale”.

The forecaster warns: “Be aware about meteorological conditions and check if you are exposed to danger by nature of your activity or your specific location. Do not take any avoidable risks.”

The warning indicates mean wind speeds of 50-65km/h with widespread gusts of 90-110km/h.

Storm Jorge, which has been named by the Spanish Met Office, will also bring some rain but Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said the system would be monitored in the meantime before any warnings are issued.

Storm Jorge will begin with a low pressure centre that will track just across the north of Ireland on Saturday.

It will start windiest in southern coastal regions such as counties Cork, Kerry Clare. “As Saturday progresses and the storm centre moves closer to the country and pulls away, we’ll get west and north-westerly winds in the northern counties,” said Ms Donnelly.

“The storm will pass on Saturday and the winds will ease through Sunday, but it will be very cold and there will be wintery precipitation. Monday and Tuesday will remain very cold with the likelihood of wintery precipitation again.

“The storm will be over on Saturday but the weather will remain inclement.”

Meanwhile, the weather on Thursday will be cold with frost, fog and icy patches clearing during the morning.

Most places will be dry and bright with sunny spells, but scattered heavy showers will continue to affect parts of the north and northeast and some will be wintry.

Temperatures will be cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds. Winds will ease and back westerly by evening.

It will be mostly dry, clear and cold on Thursday evening and early in the night, with frost and icy patches returning for a time.

Thickening cloud will bring a rise in temperatures as outbreaks of rain move in to the west and southwest and extend to most areas by Friday morning.

It will remain cold in northern areas, where some falls of sleet or snow are possible for a time overnight. Lowest temperatures of - 1 to 2 degrees will occur early in the night. South to south-easterly winds will also increase, becoming strong near coasts later.

Friday will be a cloudy and wet day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending nationwide during the morning, with some heavy falls in the west and south.

There will be some sleet and hill snow in northern areas for a time in the morning, but then turning to rain.

Temperatures will be milder than recent days in many areas with afternoon temperatures ranging from 7 to 11 degrees generally, but cold in Ulster until later in the evening and breezy at times.