Met Éireann issues yellow warning for snow and ice over six counties

A snow and ice warning is in place in the south and the north of the country on Wednesday morning.

The yellow weather warning is in place in counties Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford until midday.

A snow and ice warning issued by the UK Met office is also valid in Derry, Armagh, Antrim, Fermanagh, and Tyrone until midnight on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be very cold with frost and icy conditions gradually clearing throughout the day. Rain and sleet, mostly due in Munster, and snow clearing in late morning.

It will be brighter in other parts of the country with scattered wintry showers, especially in northern and western coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will be between just two and three degrees.

Showers, some wintry, will continue in northern and western coastal counties on Wednesday night, while the rest of the country will remain relatively clear.

Showers will become more frequent towards dawn on Thursday in the north and northwest with sleet or snowfalls.

Lowest temperatures will be between minus two and zero degrees with a moderate northwest breeze.

Thursday will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some turning wintry in places. There is a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Showers will become more frequent in the afternoon, especially along eastern coasts. Highest temperatures will be between three and six degrees but feeling colder with fresh and gusty northerly winds.