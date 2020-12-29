Met Éireann issues yellow warning for snow and ice over 13 counties

A snow and ice warning has been issued for 13 counties in the southeast and northwest of the country.

The Status Yellow warning issued by Met Éireann comes into force from midnight and will remain in place until midday on Wednesday.

There is a risk of snow accumulations to smaller levels in counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford, Met Éireann has warned.

A snow and ice warning issued by the UK Met office is also valid in Derry, Armagh, Antrim, Fermanagh, and Tyrone from 3pm on Tuesday and will lift at 11.59pm on Wednesday. The UK Met Office has warned that snow and ice could lead to some disruptions from Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

Met Éireann has predicted frost and ice from early on Tuesday evening with lowest temperatures reaching minus 3 degrees. Rain will develop over western coastal counties and extend eastwards over central and southern counties, turning to sleet and snow in some areas.

Many will wake up to an icy morning on Wednesday, while the rain, sleet, and snow across the southern half of the country will clear during the day to “bright spells and scattered wintry showers”.

It will be a “cold day with temperatures generally only rising a little above freezing”, with the coasts getting slightly warmer weather, according to Met Éireann.