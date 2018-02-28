Met Éireann issues red weather alert and warns of 25cm of snow

LIVE updates here

Snow, ice and sub-zero temperatures have caused school closures and transport cancellations across many parts of Ireland on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has put in a status red snow-ice warning in place for large parts of the east coast after heavy overnight snowfall.

The forecaster issued the alert, its most serious weather warning, for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath at 5am and said snow showers would continue today. The red alert is in place until midday tomorrow, but may be extended.

The snow has caused major travel disruption with many roads treacherous. In Dublin, Luas and Dublin Bus services are severely curtailed, while Bus Éireann said its services were also majorly disrupted.

After snow accumulations of between 5 and 10cm since Tuesday night, Met Éireann warned that total snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm in the red alert zone.

A separate status orange warning is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford where forecasters said heavy snow showers would continue today, tonight and during tomorrow with accumulations up to 8cm. The orange alert was put in place at 6am and is also effective until midday tomorrow.

Storm Emma is expected to move over Ireland on Thursday afternoon causing further heavy snow across large parts of Ireland with the cold weather set to last until the weekend at least.

The cold snap, nick named the Beast from the East, will cause widespread dispruption and school closures.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton has said schools will decide individually whether they will close. “Decisions on school closures will be made locally by each school individually depending on the circumstances in their area, this includes schools in the red area,” he said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and update further throughout the day.”

School buses are automatically stopped during a status red warning and many schools have been informing parents since early this morning about closures.

Deputy Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack warned there wold be further heavy snow showers today and tomorrow. There will be breaks, but more snow showers will develop, she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland with air temperatures unlikely to rise above zero today. There is also a continued risk of thunderstorms today and strong winds later in the week which could lead to drifting. She said that snow “could turn up any where” but the west and north west will “fare best.”

Ms Cusack explained that the Red Alert issued by Met Éireann is the highest alert in terms of snow in excess of 8-10 cms. Last night at Casement Aerodrome 16cms on snow fell, she said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar called on people in red alert areas not to make unnecessary journeys and to stay tuned to the media for updates. He said the Army was on standby if needed and added that there was no threat to food security. He said there were fewer than a dozen homeless people who did not seek shelter during the cold last night.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather met yesterday and will meet again on Wednesday. It said on Tuesday the Defence Forces were on standby to help out as the “exceptional” snow event sweeps over the State.

The chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather, Seán Hogan, said the weather event was unfolding as Met Éireannhad forecast.

A status orange warning, the second most severe level, for snow and ice was in place for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath from Tuesday afternoon with the alert upgraded on Wednesday morning.

A status yellow low temperature warning was also issued for Ireland, running from Tuesday evening to 11am on Wednesday.

Mr Hogan said local authorities and public services were responding “to keep the country moving in so far as possible” during the bad weather.

“Defence Forces are ready to help us and deploy manpower for some particular missions that are being contemplated here,” he said.

Mr Hogan said the Defence Forces may be called upon to assist the ESB with power lines and scenarios where motorists are in difficulty on the roads.

He said local authorities are continuing to grit roads and that salt stocks are “good”, while extra bed space had been made available for rough sleepers.

Mr Hogan said householders should not run their taps and that reservoir levels and water supplies were “good” at present.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Older People Jim Daly earlier advised older people of a scheme which will allow them to claim back money on extra fuel they use to keep warm during the cold spell.

“People need to be aware that this scheme exists,” Mr Daly told RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke programme. “It is the Exceptional Needs Payment scheme, it has been there for years. It is for payments out of the ordinary and comes from the Community Welfare Officer.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon that Mr Daly’s advice to the elderly to keep their heating on 24/7 during the cold weather was “not the advice of Government”.

The Department of Social Protection has said support was available in addition to the fuel allowance scheme, under which claimants are entitled to €22.50 a week.